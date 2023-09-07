×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Automotive investments a vote of confidence in Bay, says mayor

By Herald Reporter - 07 September 2023

A cluster of automotive components and related manufacturers announced investments totalling almost R5bn into the economy on the final day of the NAACAM show.

The National Association of Automotive Component and Allied Manufacturers  show wrapped up in Gauteng last week...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Seven victims of Joburg building fire buried in mass funeral
More than 50 dead in Johannesburg fire in reportedly hijacked building

Latest