Toxic threat at Nelson Mandela Bay schools

Staff and pupils face cancer risk with 207 buildings still having asbestos roofs in poor condition

By Andisa Bonani and Owethu Mabaso - 06 September 2023

A toxic asbestos roofing threat is hanging over 207 Nelson Mandela Bay schools, posing a risk to staff and pupils alike with the deadly fibres linked to life-threatening forms of cancer. 

In several schools, many of which were constructed during the apartheid era, the asbestos roofs have deteriorated, with chipping, breakage and holes causing fragments of the material to litter the corridors or grass...

