Toxic threat at Nelson Mandela Bay schools
Staff and pupils face cancer risk with 207 buildings still having asbestos roofs in poor condition
A toxic asbestos roofing threat is hanging over 207 Nelson Mandela Bay schools, posing a risk to staff and pupils alike with the deadly fibres linked to life-threatening forms of cancer.
In several schools, many of which were constructed during the apartheid era, the asbestos roofs have deteriorated, with chipping, breakage and holes causing fragments of the material to litter the corridors or grass...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.