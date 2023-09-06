×

News

Three arrested with bakkie thought to have been used by pastor’s murderers

By Brandon Nel - 06 September 2023

Three suspects were arrested on Wednesday for driving around in the same vehicle that was allegedly used in the murder of pastor Ryno Plaatjies last week.

Plaatjies’s wife of almost 26 years, Lizel, said while nothing could bring the respected pastor back she was glad to hear progress had been made in bringing the perpetrators to book...

