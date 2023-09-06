×

Omotoso’s charge sheet may be cut by almost half

State says three accused must answer to remaining charges, including rape, human trafficking, sexual assault and racketeering

By Devon Koen - 06 September 2023

Rape and human trafficking accused Timothy Omotoso’s charge sheet may be cut by almost half.

State advocate Joel Cesar said on Tuesday the state would not oppose the discharging of Omotoso and his co-accused, Lusanda Sulani and Zukiswa Sitho, on 29 of the main and 16 alternative charges they face...

