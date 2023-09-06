A court in military-ruled Myanmar on Wednesday sentenced a photojournalist to 20 years in prison, his employer said, the longest known prison term handed to a media professional since the 2001 army coup.
Sai Zaw Thaike was arrested in late May in Rakhine state while he was reporting on Cyclone Mocha's impact.
The Southeast Asian country has been in turmoil since early 2021 when the military overthrew the elected government of Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi and cracked down on opponents, with thousands jailed or killed.
The specifics of the charges against the photojournalist were not immediately clear, but initially he faced legal action under four different laws, which included the natural disaster management law and a section of the penal code.
Myanmar court jails photojournalist for 20 years
Image: 123RF/Allan Swart
“The military council sentenced Ko Sai Zaw Thaike at his trial on September 6 at a court in Insein prison without having a chance to have a lawyer or defend himself,” said Myanmar Now news portal.
Myanmar's military spokesperson did not answer calls from Reuters seeking comment.
In 2022, Myanmar ranked as the third-worst country for imprisoning journalists worldwide, after China and Iran, as reported by the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ).
According to data from the Detained Journalist Group, more than 150 journalists have been arrested and four media workers have died since the coup.
