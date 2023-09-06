Case against man accused of murdering physio transferred to high court
Almost two months after Nelson Mandela Bay physiotherapist Marolien Schmidt was murdered in her Richmond Hill home, her alleged killer’s case has been transferred to the Gqeberha high court.
Appearing briefly in the city’s magistrate’s court on Wednesday, Simxolele Zitshu, 31, was informed that the state was in possession of his indictment and that a high court date had been set. ..
