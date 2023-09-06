Car deliberately rammed in bizarre incident
Bay men lucky to be alive after vehicle flips, with other driver claiming to be pursuing hijackers
In a puzzling case of mistaken identity, three Gqeberha men were left confused and grateful to be alive after another car rammed into them, flipping their silver Kia Picanto on its roof at the weekend.
The incident played out in Fairview on Sunday and left a northern areas football coach dumbfounded, while his son and his son’s friend and club teammate expressed gratitude for living to tell the strange tale...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.