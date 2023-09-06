×

Car deliberately rammed in bizarre incident

Bay men lucky to be alive after vehicle flips, with other driver claiming to be pursuing hijackers

By Tshepiso Mametela - 06 September 2023

In a puzzling case of mistaken identity, three Gqeberha men were left confused and grateful to be alive after another car rammed into them, flipping their silver Kia Picanto on its roof at the weekend.

The incident played out in Fairview on Sunday and left a northern areas football coach dumbfounded, while his son and his son’s friend and club teammate expressed gratitude for living to tell the strange tale...

