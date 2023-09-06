Addo elephant pioneers relocated to Bellevue Forest Reserve
In a landmark conservation event, a family of elephants has been relocated from the Addo Elephant National Park to the Bellevue Forest Reserve near Paterson.
It is the first time that a family of elephants has been moved out of Addo to another reserve and also the first time elephants have been returned to the Olifantskop area since they were shot out more than a century ago...
