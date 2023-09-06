Acclaimed organist to entertain at Feather Market Centre
The Feather Market Organ Society will play host to world-renowned organist Zorada Temmingh on Wednesday in a performance that promises to enlighten and entertain.
The Stellenbosch-based musician is no stranger to the Feather Market Centre, where she has previously performed on its impressive concert pipe organ..
