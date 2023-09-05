Three arrested after allegedly trying to sell a pangolin in Bochum

The Limpopo endangered species unit arrested three suspects after were allegedly found in possession of a pangolin in Bochum n Sunday.

They were charged with wildlife trafficking and contravening the National Environmental Management: Biodiversity Act,

Members of the unit, acting on a tip-off arrested the three suspects who were trying to sell the pangolin.

"We would like to express gratitude to the vigilant citizens who provided the tip-off that led to the successful operation. The collaboration of concerned community members is invaluable in the fight against wildlife crime.

"Furthermore, we wish to remind the public of the importance of reporting any suspicious activities related to wildlife trafficking and other environmental crimes," Limppo police commissioner Lt-Gen Thembi Hadebe said.

According to the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF), the pangolin — an endangered species — is one of the most trafficked animals in the world.

The WWF says pangolins are in high demand in countries like China and Vietnam. Their meat is considered a delicacy and pangolin scales are used in traditional medicine and folk remedies.

