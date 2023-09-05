Senior citizens taught the right moves to stay healthy
Sitting is the new smoking.
That was the message from physiotherapist Gerrie Dimitriou to a group of senior citizens at the Roselane Congregational Church in Kariega on Monday during the start of the South African Society of Physiotherapy’s (SASP) programme for National Physiotherapy Week...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.