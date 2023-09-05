×

Romantic evening at Shark Rock Pier turns to hell

Couple out celebrating anniversary surrounded by thugs and robbed at gunpoint

By Riaan Marais - 05 September 2023

A romantic anniversary celebration on the Gqeberha beachfront, retracing the steps of their first date a year ago, turned into a couple’s worst nightmare when they found themselves staring down the barrels of several guns in an armed robbery on the Shark Rock Pier.

During the course of the night, repeated attempts to secure their vehicle, after their keys were taken, brought them face to face with a nest of criminals allegedly looking to accost them a second time...

