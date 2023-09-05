×

News Editors Choice

IN PICS | Inside one of Joburg’s hijacked buildings

By TImesLIVE - 05 September 2023
A mother and child make their way through the hijacked building, Vannin Court, in Hillbrow.
Image: Alaister Russell

City of Johannesburg officials and police inspected Vannin Court in Hillbrow, a hijacked eight-storey building on Pietersen Street and close to the CBD.

Hijacked buildings have again become a bone of contention in Gauteng after a state building in Marshalltown went up in flames on August 31, claiming the lives of 77 people.

A member of the police stands guard at Vannin Court during a raid of the hijacked building.
Image: Alaister Russell
A resident walks through a hallway in the hijacked building.
Image: Alaister Russell
Police are tasked with inspecting buildings across Johannesburg to stop criminals hijacking them.
Image: Alaister Russell
Members of the police at hijacked Vannin Court in Hillbrow.
Image: Alaister Russell
Members of the police moved from floor to floor during a raid of the hijacked building.
Image: Alaister Russell

The Johannesburg CBD building gutted by fire was initially used as a shelter for abused woman until several years ago when the NPO running it was allegedly overpowered by hijackers. 

TimesLIVE

Latest