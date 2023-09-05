City of Johannesburg officials and police inspected Vannin Court in Hillbrow, a hijacked eight-storey building on Pietersen Street and close to the CBD.
Hijacked buildings have again become a bone of contention in Gauteng after a state building in Marshalltown went up in flames on August 31, claiming the lives of 77 people.
IN PICS | Inside one of Joburg’s hijacked buildings
Image: Alaister Russell
Image: Alaister Russell
Image: Alaister Russell
Image: Alaister Russell
Image: Alaister Russell
Image: Alaister Russell
The Johannesburg CBD building gutted by fire was initially used as a shelter for abused woman until several years ago when the NPO running it was allegedly overpowered by hijackers.
