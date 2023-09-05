Humansdorp teenager serves up a winner in chef contest
Sihle Spellman scoops life-changing bursary to study at Capsicum Culinary Studio’s Bay campus
A Humansdorp teenager is a step closer to reaching her dream of opening a restaurant with her mother after winning a life-changing bursary to study at the Capsicum Culinary Studio’s Nelson Mandela Bay campus.
And though Sihle Spellman still intends to travel, sampling food and recipes from around the world as she works towards establishing her fine-dining restaurant, she will start by honing her talent at SA’s largest culinary school...
