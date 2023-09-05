×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Daubermann rips into conduct of initial prosecutors in bid to prove Omotoso trial unfair

Premium
By Devon Koen - 05 September 2023

A state prosecutor who allegedly joined WhatsApp groups with witnesses, held consultations with them while they were undergoing cross-examination and attempted to have them commit perjury.

These are among the reasons which could result in rape and human trafficking-accused Nigerian pastor and televangelist Timothy Omotoso being declared a free man. ..

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Seven victims of Joburg building fire buried in mass funeral
More than 50 dead in Johannesburg fire in reportedly hijacked building

Latest