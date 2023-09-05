×

Cop not yet facing charges over Central shooting

By Devon Koen - 05 September 2023

A decorated Gqeberha policeman who was arrested at the weekend on suspicion of attempted murder did not appear in the city’s magistrate’s court on Monday as his matter is yet to be enrolled.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Luxolo Tyali said the officer is not yet facing any charges and has been released until there is enough evidence to enrol the matter...

