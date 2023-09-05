Anti-gay sign at Nelson Mandela Bay car spa revs up tempers
Human Rights Commission receives complaint but owner says member of the public put up offending poster
The SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) has received another complaint about a Gqeberha business displaying derogatory statements directed at the queer community.
The owner of the Moffett Car Spa denied any wrongdoing on Monday, saying a member of the public had entered the business premises on Tuesday last week and put up the offending poster...
