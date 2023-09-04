Shattered family, friends say farewell to murdered Booysen Park teenager
The pain of losing her is a burden too heavy to bear, says mother of Verushka Nel, 19, who was shot and kicked by intruders
The family of slain Verushka “Rosie” Nel solemnly carried her coffin on Saturday during the funeral of the 19-year-old who died days after she was shot in the head and kicked in the stomach.
Mourners were in tears as they lined the parking lot at the church in North End...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.