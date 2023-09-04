×

News

New treatment brings fresh hope for Eastern Cape multidrug-resistant TB patients

By Simtembile Mgidi - 04 September 2023

Sinethemba Derick, a 29-year-old patient battling multidrug-resistant tuberculosis (MDR-TB), expressed profound gratitude when he became the first person in the Eastern Cape to embark on an innovative three-drug treatment regimen.

This cutting-edge therapy promises to reduce the treatment duration by six months...

Latest