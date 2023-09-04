Nelson Mandela Bay metro pleads for more RDP housing funds
Amount of R81m set aside in current financial year not enough to meet demand, city tells Bhisho
The Nelson Mandela Bay municipality has accused Bhisho’s housing department of stifling its efforts to ensure housing projects are completed on time.
The city wants more money allocated to building RDP houses in the metro, saying the R81m set aside for the 2023/2024 financial year is not enough to meet the housing demand...
