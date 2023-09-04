Nelson Mandela Bay eco-detective tracks down fallen harrier
A needle-in-a-haystack hunt for a threatened missing raptor ended in triumph and sadness and highlighted again the problems caused by the Papiesfontein land invasion.
The black harrier — dubbed Mauri after the Latin for the species Circus maurus — had been on “walkabout” since his nest failed in December after it was disturbed by the land invasion of Papiesfontein, the prime black harrier renosterveld (mixed scrub and grassland) site adjacent to Jeffreys Bay...
