×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Nelson Mandela Bay eco-detective tracks down fallen harrier

By Guy Rogers - 04 September 2023

A needle-in-a-haystack hunt for a threatened missing raptor ended in triumph and sadness and highlighted again the problems caused by the Papiesfontein land invasion.

The black harrier — dubbed Mauri after the Latin for the species Circus maurus — had been on “walkabout” since his nest failed in December after it was disturbed by the land invasion of Papiesfontein, the prime black harrier renosterveld (mixed scrub and grassland) site adjacent to Jeffreys Bay...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

More than 50 dead in Johannesburg fire in reportedly hijacked building
Dr Nandipha's bail application states Thabo Bester forced her to flee the ...

Latest