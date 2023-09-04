With spring having sprung, the Nguni restaurant has reopened its doors in Plettenberg Bay.
Staff at the restaurant, situated in the centre of the town, took a winter break to rejuvenate and be ready to serve customers during the holiday season.
The restaurant, offering grass-fed beef, venison and vegan options, has been part of the town’s hospitality culture since 2017.
Nguni Restaurant, defined as nostalgic with an African flair, is located in one of Plett’s oldest buildings, an original dairy dating back more than a hundred years.
Jacqui Carter-Johnson and Natalie Tender, owners of the restaurant, said they were offered the opportunity to start a restaurant on the premises and Nguni was born.
“We love Plett and its people, and we are glad to see that tourism is growing in our town.
Carter-Johnson said the restaurant employed enough staff and seasonal workers to make any customer experience a royal treatment.
“Our workers are brave souls who work incredibly hard,” she said.
Johnson says she believed their customers loved the delicious cooked-to-order meals and the wood-burning fire.
She said it was important to keep staff happy.
“I take my hat off to my hard-working staff,” she said.
HeraldLIVE
More meaty offerings as Plettenberg Bay’s Nguni returns after break
Image: Supplied
With spring having sprung, the Nguni restaurant has reopened its doors in Plettenberg Bay.
Staff at the restaurant, situated in the centre of the town, took a winter break to rejuvenate and be ready to serve customers during the holiday season.
The restaurant, offering grass-fed beef, venison and vegan options, has been part of the town’s hospitality culture since 2017.
Nguni Restaurant, defined as nostalgic with an African flair, is located in one of Plett’s oldest buildings, an original dairy dating back more than a hundred years.
Jacqui Carter-Johnson and Natalie Tender, owners of the restaurant, said they were offered the opportunity to start a restaurant on the premises and Nguni was born.
“We love Plett and its people, and we are glad to see that tourism is growing in our town.
Carter-Johnson said the restaurant employed enough staff and seasonal workers to make any customer experience a royal treatment.
“Our workers are brave souls who work incredibly hard,” she said.
Johnson says she believed their customers loved the delicious cooked-to-order meals and the wood-burning fire.
She said it was important to keep staff happy.
“I take my hat off to my hard-working staff,” she said.
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Latest
World
World
World
News
Politics