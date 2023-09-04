Karoo children the losers in provincial cross-country shambles
Education department gives Somerset East competitors the runaround, leaving them to scramble for transport, accommodation and food
What could have been a great event showcasing the Eastern Cape’s top school cross-country runners turned into a nightmare for nine Karoo pupils as the education department’s pledges of transport, accommodation and food came to nothing.
The transport for the teenage boys and girls from Johnson Nqonqoza Senior Secondary School and St Teresa’s Roman Catholic Primary School in Somerset East arrived 12 hours late...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.