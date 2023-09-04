AmaZulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini was delighted by the turnout of the year’s first leg of the annual Umkhosi woMhlanga (reed dance).
Over 3,000 Zulu maidens attended the traditional ceremony at Emachobeni Royal Palace in Ingwavuma, northern KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday.
It is traditionally a smaller ceremony for Zulu maidens in the Umkhanyakude district who can’t attend the main event at Enyokeni Royal Palace, KwaNongoma.
However, the number of those who attended this year proved to be much higher than in previous years, much to the delight of the Zulu king.
“I would like to thank you, my children, for coming out in numbers to the royal palace and your parents for allowing you, as well as mentors for making sure you have all you need,” he said.
IN PICS | A royal affair: maidens turn out in their numbers for traditional Zulu reed dance
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
Princess Tobhi Zungu, the leader of uMkhosi wesivivane, said the turnout was a response to how much the Zulu nation loved and accepted it’s king.
“The current king is loved by his people because I’ve never seen so many maidens here, even in Enyokeni (last year) they were multiplied. Even amabutho (regiments) turn out in their numbers this year compared to previous years, that’s why I think he has a way with people,” she said.
“He is down to earth and God-fearing which is why I ask the nation to pray for him after ascending to this position. He has done wonders ever since and he will do more as he gets used to it.”
The main reed dance will be in KwaNongoma in two weeks time.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
