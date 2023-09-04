A family’s Sunday drive through Stanger city centre in KwaZulu-Natal turned into a nightmare when gunmen opened fire on them.
IPSS Medical Rescue’s Samantha Meyrick said the family were driving on King Shaka Street when a car pulled up alongside them and unleashed a hail of bullets.
“The family's vehicle collided with parked cars on the opposite side of the road. Tragically, the husband, who was behind the wheel, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.
“The wife endured multiple gunshot wounds and was in a serious condition. IPSS Medical advanced life support stabilised her condition at the scene before transporting her to a nearby facility for further care,” she said.
Meyrick said the baby, also in the car, was unharmed.
“The SA Police Service (SAPS) arrived at the scene to investigate. Our hearts go out to the friends and family of the deceased during this difficult time,” she said.
TimesLIVE
Gunmen open fire on husband, wife and baby driving in Stanger
Senior reporter
Image: Supplied
A family’s Sunday drive through Stanger city centre in KwaZulu-Natal turned into a nightmare when gunmen opened fire on them.
IPSS Medical Rescue’s Samantha Meyrick said the family were driving on King Shaka Street when a car pulled up alongside them and unleashed a hail of bullets.
“The family's vehicle collided with parked cars on the opposite side of the road. Tragically, the husband, who was behind the wheel, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.
“The wife endured multiple gunshot wounds and was in a serious condition. IPSS Medical advanced life support stabilised her condition at the scene before transporting her to a nearby facility for further care,” she said.
Meyrick said the baby, also in the car, was unharmed.
“The SA Police Service (SAPS) arrived at the scene to investigate. Our hearts go out to the friends and family of the deceased during this difficult time,” she said.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Latest
World
World
World
News
Politics