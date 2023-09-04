×

Business as usual after Baywest sold to consortium

04 September 2023

A consortium of equity buyers will be the new owners of the Baywest Mall, closing the deal with a R1.3bn offer.

The mall was part of a portfolio of assets owned by the Rebosis Property Fund which had to go into business rescue after falling into financial distress...

