A security officer was killed while on duty in a brazen attack in Perseverance on Saturday afternoon.
The 30-year-old man was found dead in his private security vehicle.
His vehicle had collided with another.
Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said the provincial serious and violent crimes unit had launched a manhunt for those responsible.
A murder case is being investigated.
The killing took place at about 2pm.
“On arrival, police found the private security vehicle, a NissanNP200, that had collided with another stationary vehicle,” Janse van Rensburg said.
“In the driver’s seat they found the deceased, Watson Ridgeley, with multiple gunshot wounds.
“It is alleged that gunshots were fired and that is when his vehicle veered towards a white Toyota Yaris whose driver was busy changing a tyre.
“The one suspect reached into the security vehicle, took the firearm of the officer and fled the scene.
“[The security guard] was on duty at the time of the shooting,” she said.
The suspected motive for the attack at this stage was robbery, according to Van Rensburg.
Anyone with information that could assist the police is asked contact the provincial serious and violent crimes unit’s detective Captain Monde Sithole on 082-457-2812, Crime Stop at 08600-10111 or report to their nearest police station.
In May, an Atlas security officer was brutally attacked in Central after trying to stop a robbery.
HeraldLIVE
Security guard shot dead in Perseverance
Image: STOCK IMAGE
A security officer was killed while on duty in a brazen attack in Perseverance on Saturday afternoon.
The 30-year-old man was found dead in his private security vehicle.
His vehicle had collided with another.
Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said the provincial serious and violent crimes unit had launched a manhunt for those responsible.
A murder case is being investigated.
The killing took place at about 2pm.
“On arrival, police found the private security vehicle, a NissanNP200, that had collided with another stationary vehicle,” Janse van Rensburg said.
“In the driver’s seat they found the deceased, Watson Ridgeley, with multiple gunshot wounds.
“It is alleged that gunshots were fired and that is when his vehicle veered towards a white Toyota Yaris whose driver was busy changing a tyre.
“The one suspect reached into the security vehicle, took the firearm of the officer and fled the scene.
“[The security guard] was on duty at the time of the shooting,” she said.
The suspected motive for the attack at this stage was robbery, according to Van Rensburg.
Anyone with information that could assist the police is asked contact the provincial serious and violent crimes unit’s detective Captain Monde Sithole on 082-457-2812, Crime Stop at 08600-10111 or report to their nearest police station.
In May, an Atlas security officer was brutally attacked in Central after trying to stop a robbery.
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Latest
World
World
News
News
Politics