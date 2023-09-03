Decorated detective arrested for attempted murder
Decorated Humewood detective Constable Ridwaan Baatjies was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder at the weekend after he allegedly opened fire on an e-hailing driver.
Baatjies was named the Eastern Cape’s top detective in 2022. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.