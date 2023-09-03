×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Decorated detective arrested for attempted murder

By Brandon Nel - 03 September 2023

Decorated Humewood detective Constable Ridwaan Baatjies was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder at the weekend after he allegedly opened fire on an e-hailing driver.

Baatjies was named the Eastern Cape’s top detective in 2022. ..

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

More than 50 dead in Johannesburg fire in reportedly hijacked building
Dr Nandipha's bail application states Thabo Bester forced her to flee the ...

Latest