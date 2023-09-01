WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues

The defence in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial in the high court in Pretoria has indicated it wants to call its own ballistics expert to the stand.
On Thursday, state witness and police ballistics expert Lt-Col Chris Mangena concluded his examination in chief.
The defence wants to call its own expert before cross-examining Mangena.
Mangena has given damning testimony, including that two shots were fired in the house where Meyiwa was killed and the gun used was the same one confiscated from accused No 3, Mthobisi Mncube, in 2015.
TimesLIVE
Courtesy of SABC
TimesLIVE
