Trevor Gumbi excited to visit, perform in Gqeberha for first time

Reality TV star, actor and funnyman Trevor Gumbi is en route to the Friendly City to enjoy the sights and spotlight as he headlines a one-night show at The One Room Music & Comedy Club on Saturday.
Local comedians such as Isaac Mehlape, Niven Spence and Ngcaphepehe will share the stage with one of SA’s best-known comedians at Gumbi’s inaugural Gqeberha performance.
GQ Comedy owner Emilio Tobias, which has regularly brought some of SA biggest comedic acts to the Bay, partnered with The One Room and the department of sport, recreation, arts and culture to secure the 43-year-old for his visit and performance in the city.
Gumbi said he had visited the Eastern Cape on numerous occasions as his wife, Nande, was from Mthatha, but he was yet to enjoy the Gqeberha atmosphere.
“This is my first time coming to Gqeberha.
“I am excited to experience the sea breeze and I want to see the tourist attractions,” he said.
“I am from Umlazi in Durban, so being in the location feels like home for me.
“I want to visit the location in Gqeberha.
“What Gqeberha has done to have The One Room Music & Comedy Club is amazing, because we now know our home of comedy in Gqeberha.”
As one of SA’s most recognised comedians, he has appeared at several major comedy events including Oppikoppi, Comedy Central Live, Laugh out Loud, the Arts Alive comedy festival, Blacks Only and King-size comedy jams, among others.
He said Saturday’s audience could expect his distinctive comedy style using humour to talk about his lived experiences.
“My comedy equation is pain plus time equals comedy.
“I give an honest account of my life.
“I have been through a few hardships.
“I found that some people relate to some of the things that I have been through.
“I discovered this when I came out about my drug addiction and time in rehab.
“I got a few people saying, Trevor, you helped me out, I am going through the same thing, I did not know that I could get help.”
Tobias said their objective was to bring big-name comedians such as Gumbi to create an appetite for more performers to include Gqeberha in their tours.
“At the same time we also want to help local comedians so they can be known in their own backyard.
“On Monday, we will announce our next show, which will be in the first week of October.
“We will have big shows in November and December, which will be confirmed in due course.
“We are excited to announce we have a website where we can showcase the biography of the local comedians and MCs so people can book them,” Tobias said.
Mehlape said he felt honoured that his name shared the same poster as Gumbi and was excited to take to the stage at the weekend.
The Saturday showcase will start at 7.30pm.
