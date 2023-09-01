‘Nelson Mandela Bay lab will cut down on waiting time for DNA results’
Ramaphosa officially opens forensics facility in North End
People who perpetrate crimes against women and children have no place in society and the extension to the Forensic Science Biology Laboratory in North End will be pivotal in speeding up the investigation of criminal cases.
This was said by President Cyril Ramaphosa in Gqeberha on Thursday at the official launch of the upgraded lab, which will accelerate the wrapping up of criminal cases that have languished due to the absence of DNA results, resulting in a substantial backlog, particularly with regard to sexual offences...
