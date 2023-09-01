×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

‘Nelson Mandela Bay lab will cut down on waiting time for DNA results’

Ramaphosa officially opens forensics facility in North End

01 September 2023
Andisa Bonani
Senior Politics Reporter

People who perpetrate crimes against women and children have no place in society and the extension to the Forensic Science Biology Laboratory in North End will be pivotal in speeding up the investigation of criminal cases.

This was said by President Cyril Ramaphosa in Gqeberha on Thursday at the official launch of the upgraded lab, which will accelerate the wrapping up of criminal cases that have languished due to the absence of DNA results, resulting in a substantial backlog, particularly with regard to sexual offences...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

More than 50 dead in Johannesburg fire in reportedly hijacked building
Dr Nandipha's bail application states Thabo Bester forced her to flee the ...

Latest