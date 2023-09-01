Memorial initiative for Westering pupils
Young lives remembered as school honours those who died
Westering High School is extending a solemn invitation to families of pupils who died while attending the school and will host a Remembrance Day ceremony to honour the fallen school-goers in November.
A plaque bearing the names of 18 pupils who died in the 44 years from 1979-2023 graces the grounds and calls to mind the memories of those taken too soon...
