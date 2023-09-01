×

LPC moves to have lawyer Stoltz suspended

Controversial lawyer finally tracked down and served with summons after Walmer offices shut down

By Brandon Nel - 01 September 2023

Having battled to trace him after he vacated his office, allegedly after failing to pay rent, the Legal Practice Council (LPC) finally tracked down embattled lawyer Du-Wayne Stoltz, serving him with a summons to have him suspended.

Stoltz now faces at least 10 cases of misconduct, the LPC confirmed, though the exact details of each complaint are not known...

