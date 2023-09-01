×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

JUST IN | Two killed in frail care centre robbery

By Brandon Nel - 01 September 2023
Two people were shot dead during a robbery at a frail care centre in Bluewater Bay during the early hours of Friday
DOUBLE MURDER: Two people were shot dead during a robbery at a frail care centre in Bluewater Bay during the early hours of Friday
Image: 123RF

Two people were shot dead during a house robbery at a frail care centre in Bluewater Bay during the early hours of Friday.

According to the police, at about 3am, at least three suspects gained entry to the centre in Riverside Drive by forcing open a lounge window.

“The suspects split up and went to the male and female section of the house," said police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu.

“One resident, aged 55, was shot in the head as he came out of his room. He died on the scene.” 

The co-owner of the frail care centre, Riaan van Aswegen, 53, on hearing the shots, came out of his room and was surprised by the suspect who then shot him in the head in the passage.

Four cellphones, jewellery belonging to the female victims, and two TV sets were stolen before the suspects exited through a sliding door.

The name of the resident is being withheld until his next of kin has been located.

Police are investigating two cases of murder and house robbery.

Anyone with information who can assist in the investigation is urged to contact detective Captain Monde Sitholethe of the Provincial Serious and Violent Crimes Unit on 082-457-2812, Crime Stop on 08600 10111, or by going to their nearest police station.

All information is confidential, and callers may remain anonymous.

HeraldLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

More than 50 dead in Johannesburg fire in reportedly hijacked building
Dr Nandipha's bail application states Thabo Bester forced her to flee the ...

Latest