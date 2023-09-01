×

News

I was out drinking with friends when e-hailer driver was murdered, accused tells court

01 September 2023
Devon Koen
Court reporter

On the day e-hailer driver Garrison Snayers was shot dead, his alleged killer was nowhere near the scene and spent the day drinking and driving around Nelson Mandela Bay with friends.

This is according to Bathandwa Jabavu, who was testifying in his own defence at the Gqeberha high court on Thursday...

