Four women acquitted of Zulu prince murder, but convicted of theft

Four women who were accused of killing Prince Lethukuthula Zulu, son of the late Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini kaBhekuzulu, were acquitted on charges of murder and possession of drugs on Thursday.

However, the Johannesburg high court found Tshegofatso Moremane, Margaret Koaile, Portia Mmola and Gontse Tlhoele guilty on the charge of theft.

On November 6 2020, Zulu’s body was discovered by security guards at his residential complex in Northworld, Johannesburg.

His friend, Nkosi Msimang, was found unconscious in his room.

Zulu and Msimang had gone to an entertainment establishment in Randburg, where they met the accused and were informed that they were celebrating Moremane’s birthday.

"The celebrations went on, until they decided to go to Zulu’s place of residence to continue with the celebration. The accused left the deceased and Msimang unconscious and stole house items before fleeing the scene," National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said.

Police were called to the scene by a neighbour and found Msimang disoriented, but Zulu was declared dead on the scene.

The police investigation linked the accused to the crime by DNA found at the scene.

The accused were arrested and some of the stolen items were recovered. She said police also found tablets on Mmola that were used to drug Msimang. The cause of death was said to be drug-related.

Mjonondwana said the court found the state failed to prove the source of the drugs that were found to have been ingested by the deceased, and could not prove that any of the women were found to be in possession of drugs.

The court found the state further failed to prove that the deceased involuntarily took the cocaine and were therefore acquitted on the murder and possession of drugs charge.

"The NPA will study the judgement and communicate further."

The court postponed the case until October 6 for sentencing.

