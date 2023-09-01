It was initially reported 10 bodies were unidentifiable and burnt beyond recognition. This figure was revised at a briefing by the department on Friday.
Acting CEO for Gauteng forensic pathology services Thembalethu Mpahlaza said: “We can confirm we managed to admit 74 bodies and they will be subjected to the Lodox System, which is an X-ray imaging device.
“We have to ascertain if there were gunshot wounds before they were burnt,” he said.
Mpahlaza said the DNA process started on Thursday evening but was delayed due to load-shedding. Once the process started, the forensic team realised “only 12 bodies can be viewed”.
“The remaining 62 bodies have been burnt beyond recognition, hence it will take a while to finalise the process of harvesting DNA samples,” he said.
DNA testing required to identify Joburg CBD fire victims
Reporter
Image: Ziphozonke Lushaba
The Gauteng health department has revealed 62 victims of the deadly Johannesburg CBD fire that broke out on Thursday were burnt beyond recognition and only 12 are identifiable.
This was revealed by the department at the Diepkloof Forensic Pathology Services (FPS) where families descended on Friday to identify their loved ones.
The government on Thursday urged families of the deceased to make their way to the Diepkloof FPS mortuary in Soweto from Friday for the identification of bodies.
The mortuary will also be open on Saturdays and Sundays.
The Marshalltown building, on the corner of Albert and Delvers streets, was gutted in the early hours on Thursday, claiming the lives of 40 males, 24 females and 12 children.
It was initially reported 10 bodies were unidentifiable and burnt beyond recognition. This figure was revised at a briefing by the department on Friday.
Acting CEO for Gauteng forensic pathology services Thembalethu Mpahlaza said: “We can confirm we managed to admit 74 bodies and they will be subjected to the Lodox System, which is an X-ray imaging device.
“We have to ascertain if there were gunshot wounds before they were burnt,” he said.
Mpahlaza said the DNA process started on Thursday evening but was delayed due to load-shedding. Once the process started, the forensic team realised “only 12 bodies can be viewed”.
“The remaining 62 bodies have been burnt beyond recognition, hence it will take a while to finalise the process of harvesting DNA samples,” he said.
Mpahlaza confirmed 13 unidentifiable bodies were in Soweto and the rest were at the Hillbrow mortuary and set to be transferred to Diepkloof.
The department confirmed police would carry out the DNA testing.
Home affairs would be on-site to assist families unable to produce the necessary documents.
Counsellors and faith-based leaders will be on hand to provide support for the affected families.
Department spokesperson Motaletale Modiba confirmed only family members will be allowed to identify their loved ones.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Latest
News
News
News
News
News