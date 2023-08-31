×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues

By TimesLIVE - 31 August 2023

Courtesy: SABC News

The trial of five men accused of murdering Bafana Bafana captain Senzo Meyiwa continues in the Pretoria high court on Thursday.

The court heard on Wednesday the gun that killed Meyiwa on October 2 2014 is the same one found in Mthobisi Prince Mncube's possession — one of the men on trial for the celebrated goalkeeper's murder. 

The gun was found  when he was arrested for a separate matter in Cleveland, Johannesburg, in 2015 — a year after Meyiwa's killing. This evidence was given by police ballistics expert Lt-Col Christian Mangena.  

“The bullet recovered from the crime scene was fired from this firearm [Mncube's gun],” Mangena said.

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

More than 50 dead in Johannesburg fire in reportedly hijacked building
Dr Nandipha's bail application states Thabo Bester forced her to flee the ...

Latest