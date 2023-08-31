×

WATCH | Firefighters battle burning building in JHB CBD

By TIMESLIVE VIDEO - 31 August 2023
Firefighters attempt to extinguish a fire in a Johannesburg building on August 31 2023.
Firefighters attempt to extinguish a fire in a Johannesburg building on August 31 2023.
Image: Screengrab

Video footage shows firefighters attempting to extinguish a fire in a Johannesburg CBD building. The fire broke out in the early hours of Thursday.

It is one of many dilapidated buildings in the area used to create informal shelters for homeless people. This is believed to be one of the reasons why there are more than 70 confirmed deaths.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

Latest