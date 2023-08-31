Three cops remain in custody for R8k worth of coins stolen in a CIT heist

Three police officers arrested in connection with a cash-in-transit heist in which R8,000 in coins was taken remain in custody after they made a brief appearance in the Tonga magistrate’s court in Mpumalanga on Wednesday.

Earlier this month, a Fidelity van was bombed near the N4 in Tonga when it was ambushed by a group of men while travelling from Malelane towards Tonga.

The officers, all part of the flying squad, are now part of a seven-man gang that has been arrested since the heist.

A teacher had also been arrested along with them after he was found in a house where some of the suspects were nabbed. During investigations, it was found that he was not linked to the crime and released.

On Wednesday, the police officers, namely Sgt Collen Suprian Nonyane, Sgt Sunday Peace Mashego and Sgt Bhekinkosi Stanley Goddi, covered their faces with hoodies and masks and shied away from cameras during the bail appearance on Wednesday.

The case was postponed to Thursday for the court to hear evidence by the investigating officer.

Hawks spokesperson Capt Dineo Lucy Sekgotodi said the trio and another suspect Sibusiso Musa Vilakazi were linked to the crime after the Hawks received a tip-off about a flying squad vehicle transporting illegal firearms on August 17 at Malelane, six days after the heist.

“During their arrest for possession of illegal firearms, one of the firearms was found to have been stolen from Malelane during the cash-in-transit robbery,” Sekgotodi said.

Mpumalanga Hawks head Maj-Gen Nicholas Gerber, previously speaking on the heist, applauded the good working relationship between the police and the community, which led to the arrests.

"We cannot conquer crime alone, we need more information from the community in order for us to be able to arrest and remove the criminals from the community to jail where they belong."

Gerber warned "crooked cops", saying no corrupt police officers would be tolerated in the province. "We will arrest without fear or favour."

The other accused in the case include Mosa Bhekifa Ngwenyama, Ali Obi Ebrahim and Mfanasibili Lawrence Lubisi. They were expected to later join their co-accused in the dock.