Struandale left in the dark for 14 hours

An unplanned power outage in Struandale on Tuesday night and Wednesday morning stopped operations at about 65 manufacturers and other businesses for 14 hours.
The unplanned power outage on the Chatty/Swartkops 132 kV circuit was the 43rd to hit the industrial areas of the metro since the start of the year.
Millions of rand were lost in manufacturing time and production targets were compromised for the manufacturers during the outage from 10pm on Tuesday until 12pm on Wednesday.
Nelson Mandela Bay Business Chamber chief executive Denise van Huyssteen said businesses in the metro were concerned about the continued unreliable power supply.
This, she said, was driving up business operating costs and harming the reputation of those exporting goods to international markets.
“Unplanned power outages have become a huge economic restraint as they place affected businesses in a precarious position and affect their ongoing sustainability,” she said.
“Power outages in the Struandale area have become the norm and are a direct threat to our local economy, particularly in terms of retaining much-needed investment and employment.”
Outages have become a regular occurrence in the area, with businesses having to continuously adjust their operations to ensure their ongoing sustainability and ability to continue to provide employment.
In addition to ongoing power outages, power dips also cause damage to machinery, and equipment and also cause products to be scrapped.
According to the chamber, this has placed a huge burden on the businesses already facing backlogs due to prior unplanned power outages and load-shedding.
The power outages are attributed to vandalism and cable theft, and also the failure of switchgear, transformers and other-sub-station equipment due to lack of maintenance and the ongoing effect of on and off switching relating to load-shedding.
“It is thus vital that the municipality urgently allocates and ring-fences sufficient budget and resources to upgrade and maintain electricity infrastructure,” Van Huyssteen said.
Municipal spokespersons Mthubanzi Mniki and Mamela Ndamase did not respond to a request for comment.
HeraldLIVE
Struandale left in the dark for 14 hours
Image: STOCK IMAGE? SUPPLIED
HeraldLIVE
