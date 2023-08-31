×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Road closures as Ramaphosa visits Gqeberha

31 August 2023
Andisa Bonani
Senior Politics Reporter

President Cyril Ramaphosa is set to officially launch the expansion of the police’s forensic science biology laboratory in North End today.

The opening of the laboratory for DNA analysis will help clear a backlog of cases that revolve around forensic evidence which continues to frustrate victims of violent crimes...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

More than 50 dead in Johannesburg fire in reportedly hijacked building
Dr Nandipha's bail application states Thabo Bester forced her to flee the ...

Latest