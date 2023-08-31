×

Multiple fatalities as fire guts building in Joburg CBD

By TimesLIVE - 31 August 2023
A fire broke out overnight in a building in Johannesburg's city centre, resulting in multiple fatalities and injuries.

City of Johannesburg emergency services spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi said early on Thursday that 18 people had been confirmed dead and 43 were injured.

“The search and recovery continues,” he said.

The building is on the corner of Delvers and Alberts streets.

