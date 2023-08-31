Multiple fatalities as fire guts building in Joburg CBD
A fire broke out overnight in a building in Johannesburg's city centre, resulting in multiple fatalities and injuries.
City of Johannesburg emergency services spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi said early on Thursday that 18 people had been confirmed dead and 43 were injured.
“The search and recovery continues,” he said.
The building is on the corner of Delvers and Alberts streets.
@CityofJoburgEMS Firefighters are currently attending to a building on fire in @CityofJoburgZA CBD corner Delvers, Alberts street at this stage 10 people confirmed dead and multiple patients treated on scene transported to various health care facilities for further medical care pic.twitter.com/20b6NXaHvF— Cojems Spokesperson (@RobertMulaudzi) August 31, 2023
TimesLIVE