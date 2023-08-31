An earth tremor was felt in parts of Johannesburg on Wednesday night.
The tremor occurred at 21.24pm and was said to have been felt in the west of Johannesburg.
The European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre, which monitors quakes, placed the tremor at a magnitude of 3.2.
The impact of the quake was not immediately clear.
South Africa has experienced several tremors in recent months.
The most severe was one of about 4.4 in magnitude in the Boksburg area a few kilometres outside the East Rand Proprietary Mine in June.
Earth tremor felt in parts of Johannesburg
Image: 123RF/vchalup/ File photo
