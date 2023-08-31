A bike collision near Overbaakens on Wednesday night claimed the life of a biker after he collided with a stray dog while travelling between Circular Drive and AG Visser Avenue.
Several emergency services responded to frantic calls from residents and rushed to the scene to find the biker with life-threatening injuries.
The 25-year-old man was stabilised and transported to Life St George’s Hospital in a serious condition for further treatment.
However, due to his severe injuries, doctors were unable to render any further interventions.
He was pronounced dead in the early hours of Thursday.
At the scene, his helmet was found about 10m away after he took a fall and rolled a couple of times.
He suffered a fractured femur and extensive head trauma, Gardmed Ambulance Service spokesperson David Gardner said, while the dog was killed on impact.
Gardner said the biker had tried to overtake a vehicle but was blindsided by the animal, causing the accident.
“The dog ran across the road, causing him to swerve.
“He fell off the bike and suffered [extensive] injuries to his head [as a result].”
He said paramedics stabilised and incubated him before ferrying him to hospital.
“It looked like he’d suffered a [serious] femur fracture in addition to the injuries to his head.”
Phillip Wolfsburg of Precision Tow-in Service said three EMS services, including Gardmed, converged at the accident scene and worked together to provide CPR, among other potential life-saving interventions.
“At that point, we decided to close the road as there was lots of blood, and we didn’t want children [possibly] seeing [the accident].
“There were many cars on the road, it being the early evening hours,” he said.
HeraldLIVE
Biker dies while trying to swerve for dog
Reporter
Image: Phillip Wolfsburg
A bike collision near Overbaakens on Wednesday night claimed the life of a biker after he collided with a stray dog while travelling between Circular Drive and AG Visser Avenue.
Several emergency services responded to frantic calls from residents and rushed to the scene to find the biker with life-threatening injuries.
The 25-year-old man was stabilised and transported to Life St George’s Hospital in a serious condition for further treatment.
However, due to his severe injuries, doctors were unable to render any further interventions.
He was pronounced dead in the early hours of Thursday.
At the scene, his helmet was found about 10m away after he took a fall and rolled a couple of times.
He suffered a fractured femur and extensive head trauma, Gardmed Ambulance Service spokesperson David Gardner said, while the dog was killed on impact.
Gardner said the biker had tried to overtake a vehicle but was blindsided by the animal, causing the accident.
“The dog ran across the road, causing him to swerve.
“He fell off the bike and suffered [extensive] injuries to his head [as a result].”
He said paramedics stabilised and incubated him before ferrying him to hospital.
“It looked like he’d suffered a [serious] femur fracture in addition to the injuries to his head.”
Phillip Wolfsburg of Precision Tow-in Service said three EMS services, including Gardmed, converged at the accident scene and worked together to provide CPR, among other potential life-saving interventions.
“At that point, we decided to close the road as there was lots of blood, and we didn’t want children [possibly] seeing [the accident].
“There were many cars on the road, it being the early evening hours,” he said.
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Latest
News
News
News
News
News