News

Addo bookkeeper pleads guilty to theft of more than R14m

31 August 2023
Devon Koen
Court reporter

An Eastern Cape man who swindled millions of rand from a trust fund and its two beneficiaries has pleaded guilty to theft totalling more than R14m. 

Addo resident Harold Henry, 47, stood silently in the dock of the specialised commercial crimes  court in Gqeberha on Wednesday as his Legal Aid SA-appointed lawyer, Anlen Jarman, read his guilty plea into the record. ..

