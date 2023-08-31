Aberdeen sex-crimes accused injured during prison chess game
Farmer fears for his safety after pawn pierced his kneecap when official forced him to his knees, court told
The defence team for an Aberdeen farmer accused of rape and human trafficking wrapped up his three-day bail application by citing concerns about his safety after he was injured while playing a game of chess in a correctional facility.
The three-person legal team told the Graaff-Reinet Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday that their client’s safety was at risk because he had been pushed by an official, causing him to fall onto one of the chess pieces — a pawn — which pierced his kneecap...
