×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

A bloody Women’s Month

Violence makes mockery of time meant to celebrate and honour females

Premium
By Tshepiso Mametela and Guy Rogers - 31 August 2023

As Women’s Month draws to an end, the month of August — meant to celebrate the mothers, sisters, wives and daughters — was instead marred by bloodshed.

In the Eastern Cape, several women lost their lives through gender-based violence and femicide...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Dr Nandipha's bail application states Thabo Bester forced her to flee the ...
Graphic Video: Prigozhin Killed in Crash, Russia Says

Latest