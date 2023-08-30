×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

WATCH LIVE | UCT, Unisa, Fort Hare appear before parliament committee

By TIMESLIVE - 30 August 2023

Representatives of the University of Cape Town, University of South Africa and University of Fort Hare are appearing before parliament's committee on higher education, science and innovation on Wednesday.

The institutions will brief the committee on governance, administration and related matters.

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Dr Nandipha's bail application states Thabo Bester forced her to flee the ...
Graphic Video: Prigozhin Killed in Crash, Russia Says

Latest