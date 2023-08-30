Representatives of the University of Cape Town, University of South Africa and University of Fort Hare are appearing before parliament's committee on higher education, science and innovation on Wednesday.
The institutions will brief the committee on governance, administration and related matters.
TimesLIVE
WATCH LIVE | UCT, Unisa, Fort Hare appear before parliament committee
