News

Umlazi trio arrested for allegedly selling fake proof of residence documents

30 August 2023
Nivashni Nair
Senior reporter
The arrest took place at Kwamnyandu Mall on Tuesday.
Image: via Facebook

Three people have been arrested for allegedly selling proof of residence certificates at an Umlazi shopping mall.

Durban metro police spokesperson Col Boysie Zungu said the arrests took place at Kwamnyandu Mall on Tuesday. 

“The accused were found in possession of 18 blank proof of residence forms, one Trodat commissioner of oaths stamp, 16 identity cards, 13 identity documents, a passport, a Capitec bank card and three driver’s licence cards.”

Durban Metro Police Service officers arrested 3 individuals for being suspected to be involved in fraud by selling...

Posted by Durban Metro Police Service on Tuesday, August 29, 2023

“They were processed at Umlazi police station,” he said.

TimesLIVE

Latest